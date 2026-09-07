Dollar's Wobble Amid Global Rate-Hike Bets

The U.S. dollar experienced fluctuations on Monday despite growing bets on a U.S. interest rate hike, as mounting tensions in the Middle East amplified inflation risks that could prompt simultaneous policy tightening by global central banks, thereby diminishing the U.S. yield advantage.

Currency movements remained subdued in Asian trade, with U.S. markets closed for a holiday. The dollar failed to maintain gains it earned from a strong U.S. jobs report on Friday. The euro hovered around $1.1609, and sterling slightly dipped to $1.3513. The dollar index was stable at 99.16, close to its recent low of 98.558.

Market traders are now pricing in a 57% chance for a Federal Reserve rate hike this month, largely dependent on upcoming inflation data. Traders are watching global central bank movements that could influence the dollar's performance, amid a notable rise in the Japanese yen.