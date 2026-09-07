Dollar's Wobble Amid Global Rate-Hike Bets

The dollar faced instability on Monday despite increased U.S. rate-hike speculation. Tensions in the Middle East increased inflation risks, affecting global central banks. The yen gained strength, further pressured by U.S. policy uncertainties and debt worries. Markets priced a potential September Fed rate hike, influenced also by other central bank movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 11:58 IST
Dollar's Wobble Amid Global Rate-Hike Bets
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The U.S. dollar experienced fluctuations on Monday despite growing bets on a U.S. interest rate hike, as mounting tensions in the Middle East amplified inflation risks that could prompt simultaneous policy tightening by global central banks, thereby diminishing the U.S. yield advantage.

Currency movements remained subdued in Asian trade, with U.S. markets closed for a holiday. The dollar failed to maintain gains it earned from a strong U.S. jobs report on Friday. The euro hovered around $1.1609, and sterling slightly dipped to $1.3513. The dollar index was stable at 99.16, close to its recent low of 98.558.

Market traders are now pricing in a 57% chance for a Federal Reserve rate hike this month, largely dependent on upcoming inflation data. Traders are watching global central bank movements that could influence the dollar's performance, amid a notable rise in the Japanese yen.

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