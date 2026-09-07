UAE Shifts Energy Routes Amid Gulf Tensions

The United Arab Emirates is pivoting towards building alternative routes for its energy exports, ensuring that the ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran does not compromise its trade. This strategic move was highlighted by UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash, who spoke at the Hili Forum in Abu Dhabi.

The persistent conflict has notably influenced Gulf Arab states, with the UAE facing direct repercussions from missile attacks and oil tanker threats in the Strait of Hormuz. Gargash said unwavering commitment to energy security and trade independence remains crucial amid these tensions.

Emphasizing regional self-sufficiency in security, GCC countries are advised not to overly rely on alliances, such as the U.S. partnership. As global negotiations, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, continue, Gargash insists on robust guarantees to prevent further Iranian aggression, ensuring regional stability and energy flow.