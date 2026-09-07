UAE Shifts Energy Routes Amid Gulf Tensions

The UAE is developing alternative energy export paths to avoid dependency on the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Iran. The Persian Gulf conflict, fueled by U.S.-Iran hostilities, has impacted regional stability. UAE's leadership stresses the need for regional security self-sufficiency and diplomatic solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 17:25 IST
UAE Shifts Energy Routes Amid Gulf Tensions
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The United Arab Emirates is pivoting towards building alternative routes for its energy exports, ensuring that the ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran does not compromise its trade. This strategic move was highlighted by UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash, who spoke at the Hili Forum in Abu Dhabi.

The persistent conflict has notably influenced Gulf Arab states, with the UAE facing direct repercussions from missile attacks and oil tanker threats in the Strait of Hormuz. Gargash said unwavering commitment to energy security and trade independence remains crucial amid these tensions.

Emphasizing regional self-sufficiency in security, GCC countries are advised not to overly rely on alliances, such as the U.S. partnership. As global negotiations, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, continue, Gargash insists on robust guarantees to prevent further Iranian aggression, ensuring regional stability and energy flow.

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