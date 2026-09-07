Rays of Hope Amidst Himalayan Tragedy: Miracle Rescues Continue

Nepali rescuers are diligently searching for more than 100 hydropower workers believed to be trapped in tunnels following devastating floods on the Himalayan border with China. This tragedy has spurred widespread rescue efforts, offering glimpses of hope after four miraculous recoveries amidst mourning rituals for hundreds lost to the disaster.

At the heart of this operation are the workers from hydroelectric projects, including the Chilime project in Rasuwa district, where specialized equipment has been deployed. Army rescuers continue their mission, spurred by recent rescues, including a Chinese national, demonstrating the resilience and urgency of the search teams.

Government flags fly at half-mast as the nation mourns, while international support is crucial. Nepal's request for drones, bridges, and other rescue essentials underscores the scale of this disaster. Meanwhile, China's efforts in Tibet are ongoing, as officials commit to transparent updates and continued collaboration on the ground.