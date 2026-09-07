German Chancellor Defends Democratic Values Amid AfD Upset

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has reacted to the significant electoral gains by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), describing the outcome as a historic win that demands substantial reforms.

Merz, however, stressed that Germany’s foundational democratic values remain intact and are safeguarded by the nation's resilient institutions and Basic Law.

Addressing not only domestic audiences but also international observers, Merz underscored the stability of Germany's political landscape, despite his party, the CDU, experiencing its worst defeat in decades in the Saxony-Anhalt state elections.