German Chancellor Defends Democratic Values Amid AfD Upset

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz responds to the far-right AfD's state election win, calling for deep reforms while affirming the resilience and stability of Germany's democratic institutions. Despite the CDU's significant loss in Saxony-Anhalt, Merz emphasizes the strength of the Basic Law and addresses global observers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 17:21 IST
German Chancellor Defends Democratic Values Amid AfD Upset
Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has reacted to the significant electoral gains by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), describing the outcome as a historic win that demands substantial reforms.

Merz, however, stressed that Germany’s foundational democratic values remain intact and are safeguarded by the nation's resilient institutions and Basic Law.

Addressing not only domestic audiences but also international observers, Merz underscored the stability of Germany's political landscape, despite his party, the CDU, experiencing its worst defeat in decades in the Saxony-Anhalt state elections.

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