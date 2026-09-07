Yen's Resurgence: Traders Eye Bullish Signals Amid Global Financial Shifts

The yen surged to a seven-month high on Monday, buoyed by renewed trader interest amid speculation about the Bank of Japan's monetary tightening. Factors such as potential fund repatriation by Japanese investors also played a role in boosting confidence in the previously struggling currency.

This week's spotlight is on Friday's U.S. inflation data, which could pave the way for a Federal Reserve interest-rate decision. Concurrently, the European Central Bank is anticipated to increase euro zone rates, though attention remains focused on the yen's trajectory.

Key drivers for the yen include unwinding carry trades and political pressures. MUFG's senior currency analyst noted that surpassing the 155 level could signal further yen appreciation, while Standard Chartered highlights concerns over carry trade vulnerabilities. The pending U.S. inflation report adds further layers to global market uncertainties.