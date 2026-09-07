Jaguar Land Rover Revamps Amid Industry Upheaval
Jaguar Land Rover plans to cut 4,000 jobs or nearly 10% of its workforce in response to pressures in the automotive sector. The luxury carmaker aims for savings and resilience amidst technological changes, competition, and geopolitical uncertainty, while investing in electrification and digital technologies.
Jaguar Land Rover announced it will slash around 4,000 jobs, nearly 10% of its workforce, through voluntary redundancies to tackle the mounting pressures facing the automotive industry.
Targeting strategic savings of £1.7 billion, the company is grappling with challenges from Chinese competition, tariffs, and a recent cyberattack.
Despite launching new products and investing heavily in electrification and technology, JLR acknowledges the need for cost-cutting to stay competitive.
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