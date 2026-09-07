Jaguar Land Rover Revamps Amid Industry Upheaval

Jaguar Land Rover announced it will slash around 4,000 jobs, nearly 10% of its workforce, through voluntary redundancies to tackle the mounting pressures facing the automotive industry.

Targeting strategic savings of £1.7 billion, the company is grappling with challenges from Chinese competition, tariffs, and a recent cyberattack.

Despite launching new products and investing heavily in electrification and technology, JLR acknowledges the need for cost-cutting to stay competitive.