North Korea and Russia have ceremoniously opened their first road bridge, a vital connection symbolizing a strengthened strategic partnership between the two nations. Stretching across the Tumen river, the bridge was officially unveiled as Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and North Korea's Premier Pak Thae Song participated via video link.

The bridge's construction started in April last year following an agreement during President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea in 2024. Previously, only makeshift planks on a rail bridge allowed vehicle crossings since 1959. Mishustin emphasized that this landmark infrastructure would bolster trade, economic, scientific, technological, and cultural relations at an unprecedented high level.

Named after Yakov Novichenko, the bridge symbolizes not just engineering achievement, but also a deepened friendship, facilitating daily transport of up to 300 vehicles. Despite sanctions against North Korea, this bridge enhances routes for military supplies, highlighting Russia's interest in maximizing benefits amid geopolitical tensions.