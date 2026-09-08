Coco Gauff's Dominance Propels Her Closer to U.S. Open Glory

​Fourth seed Coco Gauff showcased her prowess at the U.S. Open, securing a spot in the quarter-finals with a decisive 6-1, 6-4 victory over fellow American Iva Jovic at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

Gauff, who first claimed a major title at Flushing Meadows in 2023, dominated against 14th seed Jovic and will now face Russian Mirra Andreeva in a much-anticipated quarter-final clash between the last two French Open winners. Jovic, who impressed with a thrilling three-set victory over Alexandra Eala in the previous round, struggled to counter Gauff's powerful shots and improved serve.

The match saw both players exchange early breaks, but Gauff quickly found her rhythm, securing two additional breaks to claim the opening set in just over half an hour. Jovic showed signs of a comeback in the second set, holding serve twice and even breaking Gauff to gain momentum. However, a series of errors ultimately derailed her efforts, allowing Gauff to seal the win. Jovic ended with 30 unforced errors and only nine winners.