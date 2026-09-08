Dramatic Upsets and Triumphs on Day 9 of the US Open

In a thrilling ninth day at the US Open, fourth seed Coco Gauff propelled herself into the quarter-finals, ousting fellow American Iva Jovic with a straight-sets win, 6-1, 6-4. Gauff is set to face the decorated French Open champion Mirra Andreeva next.

In a surprising turn of events, Alexander Blockx of Belgium delivered a stunning blow to Francisco Cerundolo, the 24th seed from Argentina. With a gripping scoreline of 6-3, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, Blockx secured his place in the quarter-finals.

The contenders battled fiercely across other matches as well. Elena Rybakina showcased her prowess by defeating four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka. Meanwhile, China's Zheng Qinwen staged a remarkable comeback to overcome Iga Swiatek, signaling a series of captivating performances at this year's tournament.