Nigeria’s Digital Payment Surge Is Creating a New Monetary Policy Map

Nigeria's financial system is undergoing a transformation that reaches far beyond convenience at the checkout counter or the spread of banking apps. As digital payments expand, they are beginning to influence the way monetary policy moves through the economy, raising new questions about how central banks should interpret payment activity when setting interest rates and managing liquidity.

A study titled "Banks' FinTech Channels and Monetary Policy in Nigeria's Payment System," by Eze Okechukwu Agha, Festus Olatunbode Ashogbon and Japhet Osazefua Imhanzenobe, published in the International Journal of Financial Studies, examines that transformation from 2012 to 2025. Its key insight is that FinTech cannot be treated as a single monetary force: POS, mobile, web and ATM channels show markedly different relationships with Nigeria's policy rates.

POS Transactions Are Becoming a Monetary Signal, Not Just a Payment Tool

The study finds that POS transaction values have a positive and statistically significant long-run relationship with both Nigeria's monetary policy rate and Treasury bill rate. In the main model, increases in POS activity are associated with higher policy-rate and Treasury-bill outcomes, and the relationship remains broadly robust when tested with an alternative estimation method.

The authors interpret this partly through the role of POS transactions in Nigeria's expanding retail and informal economy. Rising POS activity may signal stronger transaction intensity, liquidity circulation and consumer demand, all of which can become relevant when the central bank is trying to contain inflationary pressure. In that sense, POS volumes may increasingly function as a window into real-time economic momentum rather than merely as evidence of payment modernization.

Traditional monetary policy relies heavily on indicators such as inflation, credit, money supply and interest rates. If high-frequency payment activity captures shifts in demand before conventional indicators fully register them, central banks may gain an additional source of information for assessing emerging pressure in the economy. The study therefore points toward a future in which digital-payment data become part of the monetary-policy dashboard.

However, the finding should not be overstated. A statistical relationship does not automatically mean POS growth causes policy tightening in a simple mechanical way. POS volumes may themselves reflect broader forces such as inflation, income changes, digital adoption and changing consumer behaviour, meaning the direction of influence can be complex.

Mobile Money Complicates the Story of How Policy Moves Through the Economy

Mobile payments produce a very different pattern. In the baseline long-run model, mobile-payment activity is not statistically significant for the monetary policy rate, but in the robustness analysis it is associated with significantly lower monetary policy and Treasury bill rates. This contrast is one of the clearest signs that the relationship between FinTech and monetary policy cannot be reduced to a single narrative.

The authors argue that mobile payments can reduce reliance on cash, lower transaction costs and make liquidity management more efficient. As more consumers shift toward mobile channels, the demand for physical cash and traditional banking transactions may weaken, potentially changing the way central-bank policy works through the banking system.

At the same time, the paper acknowledges an important counterargument from other research: rapid mobile-money growth can sometimes place liquidity outside conventional banking channels and make monetary control more difficult. This tension is especially important for emerging markets, where digital payments often expand faster than regulatory frameworks and banking structures adapt.

The Nigerian case illustrates a broader policy challenge. Financial innovation can simultaneously improve inclusion and efficiency while complicating traditional monetary relationships. Central banks may need to understand not only how much digital finance is growing, but also where transactions occur, which institutions intermediate them and how closely those channels remain tied to the formal banking system.

Digital Finance Is Expanding, but Traditional Banking Channels Still Matter

The study also shows that the rise of digital payments has not displaced conventional banking transmission. Savings deposit rates remain positively and significantly associated with the monetary policy rate, suggesting that traditional deposit pricing continues to transmit central-bank policy through the financial system.

Maximum lending rates, however, appear less responsive and less consistent. The authors argue that lending costs in Nigeria are influenced not only by the central bank's benchmark rate but also by borrower risk, banks' pricing power and broader macroeconomic conditions. This means monetary tightening may not pass smoothly into credit markets, particularly where banks face high risk premiums or limited competitive pressure.

The broader payment data show how dramatically the financial system has changed. Over the study period, web payments accounted for the largest share of cumulative transaction value, followed by mobile payments, POS and ATMs. The rapid expansion of these channels far outpaced changes in the number of banks, suggesting that the digital transformation reflects deeper technological adoption rather than merely institutional growth.

For policymakers, this is important because digitalization does not remove banks from the monetary system; it changes the way banks interact with consumers, FinTech firms and payment infrastructure. Nigeria's experience suggests that the future of monetary transmission may depend increasingly on these hybrid relationships rather than on a simple divide between traditional banks and disruptive start-ups.

Central Banks May Need to Rethink What Counts as Monetary-Policy Data

Much of the existing FinTech literature relies on broad indices or single proxies, but the Nigerian evidence shows that POS, mobile, web and ATM channels behave differently. The authors conclude that FinTech does not have a uniform effect on monetary transmission and that monetary authorities should examine channel-specific sensitivities more closely.

This has direct implications for the Central Bank of Nigeria and potentially for other emerging-market central banks. Real-time or near-real-time payment data could become increasingly useful for monitoring changes in liquidity, consumer activity and the effectiveness of policy transmission, particularly in economies where digital payments are expanding faster than traditional financial indicators can capture.

The research also matters for development policy. FinTech is widely promoted as a tool for financial inclusion, lower transaction costs and expanded access to formal finance, especially in underserved and rural areas. Those benefits remain important, but the study shows that digital finance also has macroeconomic consequences, linking financial inclusion to questions of monetary control, inflation management and financial stability.

There are, however, important limitations. The research is specific to Nigeria and reflects its particular banking structure, cashless-policy history and macroeconomic environment. Diagnostic tests also reveal heteroskedasticity and non-normality in parts of the dataset, while some relationships, especially for mobile and web payments, change across estimation methods, meaning they should be interpreted with caution.

The study also stops short of proving that digital-payment channels fundamentally alter monetary transmission in a structural sense. Its Granger-causality results show predictive relationships, including a two-way relationship between POS activity and the monetary policy rate, but predictive causality is not the same as demonstrating a direct economic mechanism.

Future cross-country studies could test whether Nigeria's channel-specific patterns appear elsewhere in Africa and other emerging markets, while deeper analysis could examine the role of inflation, exchange rates, money supply and non-bank FinTech firms. Regulators will also need to study how different forms of digital finance interact with banking competition and financial stability.