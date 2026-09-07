Africa’s Resource Wealth Is Creating Two Different Climate Traps

Resource wealth is often treated as an economic advantage, but in South Africa and Nigeria it is also becoming a climate liability. The environmental costs do not emerge in the same way, however. One economy is constrained primarily by coal-intensive energy depletion, while the other faces a far sharper burden from mineral extraction and weak mining governance.

The study "Explaining the Reactions of Carbon Footprints to Energy and Mineral Depletions: New Insights from Fourier-Bootstrap ARDL," by Emmanuel Uche of the University of South Africa and published in Sustainability, examines this divergence directly. Using annual data from 1971 to 2022, the study compares how energy depletion and mineral depletion influence carbon footprints in South Africa and Nigeria, while also accounting for urbanization, trade openness and economic growth.

The findings challenge a common tendency to speak about "resource dependence" as if it produces the same environmental consequences everywhere. In South Africa, energy depletion is the stronger long-run driver of environmental pressure, while in Nigeria mineral depletion dominates by a wide margin. Overall, the study asserts that resource-rich economies may need very different climate strategies even when they appear structurally similar.

South Africa's Carbon Burden Is Tied to Coal, Not Just Resource Extraction

South Africa's results point clearly toward the structure of its energy system. The study estimates that a unit increase in energy depletion is associated with a 0.666% increase in carbon footprint, compared with 0.134% for mineral depletion. Both effects are statistically significant, but energy depletion is substantially more important.

The study links this outcome to South Africa's heavy dependence on coal-fired electricity. That makes the environmental problem more specific than a general resource-management challenge. The country's carbon exposure is deeply embedded in the way power is generated, industries are supplied and energy-intensive economic activity is sustained.

The study places coal phase-out, renewable-energy expansion and carbon pricing at the centre of South Africa's policy response, alongside greener mining and urban planning.

The difficulty is that this is not simply an environmental transition. Coal remains connected to employment, regional economies, energy security and industrial competitiveness. That makes implementation politically and economically complex, particularly in a country already dealing with electricity constraints and inequality.

South Africa may achieve greater gains when energy, industrial, mining and urban policies reinforce each other, rather than when climate interventions are implemented in isolation. Its problem is not a lack of potential policy tools, but the need to make those tools work together coherently.

Nigeria's Climate Risk Is Concentrated in Mining Governance

Nigeria presents a sharply different environmental pathway. The study finds that energy depletion does not have a statistically significant adverse long-run effect on the country's carbon footprint, while mineral depletion is associated with an estimated 10.856% increase, making it the dominant resource-related pressure in the analysis.

The author connects this pattern to weaknesses in the mining sector, including informal artisanal activity, deforestation, diesel-powered operations and gas flaring around extraction sites. Rather than pointing primarily toward the design of the energy system, the findings place institutional regulation and enforcement at the centre of Nigeria's environmental challenge.

The policy consequences of that distinction are substantial. A climate strategy centred mainly on renewable-energy deployment would not directly address a substantial portion of the environmental damage identified in the study. Nigeria instead needs stronger environmental oversight of mining, more formalization of artisanal operators and better enforcement of rehabilitation and impact-assessment requirements.

The study accordingly gives high priority to mining regulation, green mining and artisanal formalization. It also recommends tighter controls on gas flaring, rehabilitation obligations for mining concessions and improved environmental monitoring. These interventions are less about replacing one energy source with another and more about building regulatory capacity capable of governing fragmented extractive activity.

For development partners, this changes the investment conversation. Climate finance in Nigeria may produce significant returns not only through solar infrastructure or grid investment, but also through environmental data systems, satellite monitoring, formalization support and institutional strengthening. Governance capacity itself becomes part of climate infrastructure.

Growth and Urbanization Are Adding a Second Layer of Pressure

Despite their different resource structures, South Africa and Nigeria share a broader problem: economic development is still closely associated with rising environmental pressure. The study estimates that urbanization increases carbon footprint by 0.094% in South Africa and 0.087% in Nigeria, while economic growth raises it by 0.107% and 0.046%, respectively.

These findings suggest that neither economy has fully decoupled growth from environmental degradation. Expanding cities, rising incomes, new infrastructure and industrial activity can continue to increase carbon pressure unless transport, housing, energy and manufacturing become significantly cleaner.

The policy debate goes well beyond mining and electricity systems. South Africa and Nigeria will both need greener urban planning, more efficient buildings, better public transport and industrial strategies that reduce the carbon intensity of growth. This makes the findings directly relevant to SDG 11 on sustainable cities and SDG 12 on responsible production and consumption.

The study also finds that trade openness has no statistically significant long-run effect on carbon footprint in either country, which suggests that domestic production structures and resource-use patterns may be more important immediate drivers than integration with international markets.

Another important finding is that some short-run improvements do not survive over time. The analysis identifies temporary carbon-footprint reductions associated with changes in resource depletion, but those gains do not persist. This strengthens the case for consistent policy rather than crisis-driven or short-lived reforms.

The Bigger Lesson: Climate Policy Must Be Built Around Economic Structure

Instead of combining natural resources into a single aggregate measure, the study separates energy depletion from mineral depletion and compares their effects across two major African economies. That makes the resulting policy guidance far more specific than a generic recommendation to "manage resources sustainably."

The analysis also spans more than five decades and uses a modelling approach designed to account for structural changes and nonlinear relationships. This is particularly relevant because both economies experienced political shifts, commodity cycles, global financial shocks and the COVID-19 pandemic over the period studied.

Still, the findings require careful interpretation. The study itself cautions that possible reverse relationships remain and that its results should be viewed as robust conditional associations rather than definitive causal effects. It also covers only two countries, limiting the extent to which the conclusions can be generalized across Africa.

There are additional gaps. Governance quality, regulation and technology are not directly modelled even though they could significantly shape the relationship between resource depletion and environmental outcomes. The author also calls for future causal testing and wider comparisons across resource-rich economies.

The policy-ranking tools proposed in the paper should likewise be treated as exploratory rather than definitive. The study acknowledges that these frameworks still require validation through observed outcomes, stakeholder review and cost-benefit analysis before being used as firm implementation guides.

What emerges most clearly is that climate policy cannot be separated from development structure. South Africa's challenge is fundamentally tied to an energy system built around coal, while Nigeria's is more closely connected to weakly regulated mineral extraction. Both countries face pressures from urbanization and growth, but the highest-return interventions are different.

For the wider Global South, climate transitions will be more effective when governments identify the specific resource, institution and production system driving environmental damage instead of applying generic solutions. Resource wealth does not create one climate problem; it creates different ones, and policy must be equally differentiated.