North Korea Fortifies DMZ: A Call for Dialogue

South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back announced on Tuesday that North Korea is significantly intensifying its military presence along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas.

Describing the actions as unprecedented, Ahn expressed serious concern over the increased tension and security challenges resulting from North Korea's fortifications.

He urged the need for constructive dialogue as a means to resolve this issue, emphasizing that diplomatic engagement could help de-escalate the growing tensions between the two nations.