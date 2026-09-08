Bridging the LPG Gap: Overcoming Barriers in Rural and Migrant Communities

A CEEW study reveals that only 47% of rural LPG users receive doorstep delivery, with affordability, awareness, and logistics posing major challenges. The report calls for increased subsidies, innovative payment solutions, and targeted enrollments to overcome these barriers and promote sustainable LPG usage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 09:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 09:57 IST
Bridging the LPG Gap: Overcoming Barriers in Rural and Migrant Communities
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A staggering 47% of rural LPG users are left grappling with inconsistent doorstep delivery, according to studies released by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW). Affordability and logistical challenges serve as significant hurdles for these communities, prompting many to resort to less sustainable fuel options.

CEEW's findings highlight the gaps, revealing widespread reliance on informal connections, local shops, and unauthorized sellers, particularly among migrant workers. Despite simplified self-declaration policies, only a fraction of migrants benefit from formal access to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

CEEW Fellows stress that India's clean air vision must prioritize affordable and reliable clean cooking solutions, with recommendations including increased LPG subsidies, targeted migrant enrollment efforts, and piloting smart-meter kiosks to enhance access while ensuring environmental sustainability.

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