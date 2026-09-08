Saudi Energy Facilities Under Attack
Saudi Arabia's energy ministry reported attacks on several energy facilities in the southern region by Yemen's Houthis, leading to fires and temporary halts in operations. The incidents highlight ongoing regional tensions impacting infrastructure.
On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's energy ministry announced that multiple energy facilities and utilities in the kingdom's southern region were targeted in attacks by Yemen's Houthis. The assaults resulted in several fires at key sites.
The attacks have temporarily interrupted some operations, adding strain to the kingdom's energy sector and highlighting the precarious security environment in the region.
This escalation underscores the ongoing tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi rebels, impacting regional stability and infrastructure.