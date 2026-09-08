Rhetan TMT Ltd: Scaling New Heights with Expansion and Sustainability

Rhetan TMT Ltd, an Ahmedabad-based steel manufacturer, is drawing significant investor attention as it seeks to diversify beyond its established TMT-bar segment. The company is pursuing an ambitious combination of capacity expansion, high-grade certifications, and renewable power integration.

The firm recently announced plans to boost its annual manufacturing capacity at its Kadi facility from 45,000 MT to 75,000 MT. This expands potential production capabilities significantly. Concurrently, the acquisition of BIS certifications for Fe500D, Fe550, and Fe550D TMT bars improves its capability to meet stringent construction and infrastructure demands. Another key development is the operationalization of a 1 MW captive solar farm, a strategic move expected to enhance cost efficiency and sustainability in a power-intensive sector.

In the latest financials, Rhetan TMT reported a substantial 315.7% rise in profit after tax, reaching ₹3.16 crore. However, revenue from operations fell by 19.3% to ₹4.06 crore. These figures underscore the importance of upcoming metrics such as operational revenue, capacity utilization, and margins, indicating future growth prospects are tied to strategic execution.