Indonesia's Air Travel Resumes Amidst Anak Krakatau's Eruptive Fury

Indonesia has resumed operations at major airports, including Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta, following closures caused by ash from Mount Anak Krakatau. The volcanic activity initially led to eight airport shutdowns, affecting more than 340,000 travelers. Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi announced that grounded planes are being checked for airworthiness as flights gradually resume.

Despite reopening, fresh eruptions on Tuesday posed ongoing risks for air travel. The impact of these eruptions, though smaller, depends heavily on ash height and wind directions, according to Lana Saria from the geological agency. The continued monitoring underscores Indonesia's precarious location along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

The financial toll on airlines is considerable, with revenue losses from cancellations and increased operating costs due to diversions and extended ground times. Bayu Sutanto of the Indonesia National Air Carriers Association highlighted potential losses up to 19 billion rupiah daily, emphasizing the cascading effects of delays on subsequent flights.