Indonesia's Air Travel Resumes Amidst Anak Krakatau's Eruptive Fury

Indonesia has reopened key airports after volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau forced closures, impacting over 340,000 travelers. While disruptions continue due to fresh eruptions, authorities are assessing airworthiness of grounded planes. Airlines face significant financial strains from the delays, and Indonesia remains vigilant due to ongoing volcanic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 10:07 IST
Indonesia's Air Travel Resumes Amidst Anak Krakatau's Eruptive Fury

Indonesia has resumed operations at major airports, including Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta, following closures caused by ash from Mount Anak Krakatau. The volcanic activity initially led to eight airport shutdowns, affecting more than 340,000 travelers. Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi announced that grounded planes are being checked for airworthiness as flights gradually resume.

Despite reopening, fresh eruptions on Tuesday posed ongoing risks for air travel. The impact of these eruptions, though smaller, depends heavily on ash height and wind directions, according to Lana Saria from the geological agency. The continued monitoring underscores Indonesia's precarious location along the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

The financial toll on airlines is considerable, with revenue losses from cancellations and increased operating costs due to diversions and extended ground times. Bayu Sutanto of the Indonesia National Air Carriers Association highlighted potential losses up to 19 billion rupiah daily, emphasizing the cascading effects of delays on subsequent flights.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026