India's Real Estate: Shifting Gears Towards Growth and Stability

India's residential real estate sector reaches the middle stage of a growth cycle, with developers intensifying focus on capital deployment and project execution. Nuvama Research suggests steadiness in cash EBITDA margins and highlights a shift from debt reduction to strategic investments, planning for future growth with confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 11:22 IST
India's Real Estate: Shifting Gears Towards Growth and Stability
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's real estate sector is undergoing a pivotal transition, reaching the middle phase of its current growth cycle. According to a report by Nuvama Research, this shift sees developers moving their focus from debt reduction strategies to capital deployment, project execution, and developing annuity assets.

The report underlines that while the sector's fundamentals remain robust, developers are now prioritizing capital allocation and maximizing returns from new investments. Cash EBITDA margins are expected to stabilize as developers increase spending on land acquisition and assets generating annuity.

Nuvama's analysis of 21 developers revealed stable operating cash flow despite slower sales volume growth. Industry collections surpassed Rs 1 trillion as cash profits grew, yet EBITDA margins slipped from 42% in FY25 to 39% in FY26. This margin decline is chiefly attributed to sales of inventory at non-launch stages.

The report also highlights that debt borrowing has reemerged as an essential growth capital source, contrasting with past cycles where debt chiefly funded land banks. Current borrowing is aimed at creating annuity assets with robust cash flow potential.

Anticipating steady sales momentum and project absorptions, Nuvama predicts stable to slightly lower operating margins, with continuous capital expenditure on land and annuity assets. Developers plan to use less equity dilution, relying more on internal cash generation and strategic debt for expansion.

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