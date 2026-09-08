Delhi High Court Shields 'Mahabelly Canteen' from Immediate MCD Action

The Delhi High Court has ruled against any immediate coercive measures by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) against the restaurant 'Mahabelly Canteen' in Saidulajab. This decision came during a hearing related to allegations of property misuse under a notice served in early September.

The restaurant, managed by MS Fenn and Jacob Associates LLP, challenged the MCD notice, arguing it was issued without proper hearing, despite possessing valid licenses, including a Health Trade Licence from the MCD itself. The petition noted that the notice threatened action unless the alleged misuse was halted within a stipulated timeframe.

In its ruling, the court mandated the MCD to consider the notice as a show-cause directive, providing the restaurant two weeks to file their response. Until the MCD reaches a conclusion, no punitive actions will be taken, ensuring the restaurant's legal protections remain intact as the legal proceedings continue.