Outcry Ensues Over North-East Musician's Death: A Plea for Justice

In a wave of grief and outrage, the North-East community in Delhi is calling for immediate justice following the death of Manipuri musician Vikram Singh. The artist passed away after a violent altercation allegedly involving local residents outside his Kilokari Village residence.

Eyewitness Sandham Neroda Devi recalled the unsettling night when the late-night commotion led to a fatal attack on Singh, who was known for his peaceful disposition. Despite intervention by the police and arrests following the incident, community members express deep distress over the safety of North-East residents.

Community leaders highlight the discrimination and prejudice faced by North-East Indians, urging authorities to address these issues. As the community mourns Singh, a beloved mentor and musician, they unite in their demand for swift justice to prevent recurring incidents of violence and bias.