Tragedy in Delhi: Building Collapse Exposes Illegal Construction Practices

Delhi Police have officially registered a First Information Report (FIR) following the tragic collapse of a building in Satya Niketan, resulting in seven fatalities. The FIR alleges unauthorized construction of additional floors on an already strained structure despite known concerns about its load-bearing capacity.

According to the report, the incident was reported at around 1:34 pm after the building, used as a PG accommodation, collapsed, trapping students inside. On reaching the site, police found it had completely crumbled. Various emergency teams, including the NDRF and FSL, were promptly deployed to manage the crisis.

The FIR names individuals allegedly involved, including the building's owners, Hari Bansal and his brother, who reportedly added floors for rental income. Key arrests have been made, and investigations led by Inspector Narender Kumar are ongoing. The Delhi government has ordered increased safety inspections across PG accommodations to avert similar tragedies.