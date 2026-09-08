Tragedy in Delhi: Building Collapse Exposes Illegal Construction Practices

An FIR has been registered following the collapse of a building in Delhi's Satya Niketan, which killed seven people. Allegedly, unauthorized additional floors were added, compromising the structure's safety. Key arrests have been made as investigations continue, with intensified safety inspections ordered citywide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 11:12 IST
Tragedy in Delhi: Building Collapse Exposes Illegal Construction Practices
Visuals from the Satya Niketan building collapse site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Delhi Police have officially registered a First Information Report (FIR) following the tragic collapse of a building in Satya Niketan, resulting in seven fatalities. The FIR alleges unauthorized construction of additional floors on an already strained structure despite known concerns about its load-bearing capacity.

According to the report, the incident was reported at around 1:34 pm after the building, used as a PG accommodation, collapsed, trapping students inside. On reaching the site, police found it had completely crumbled. Various emergency teams, including the NDRF and FSL, were promptly deployed to manage the crisis.

The FIR names individuals allegedly involved, including the building's owners, Hari Bansal and his brother, who reportedly added floors for rental income. Key arrests have been made, and investigations led by Inspector Narender Kumar are ongoing. The Delhi government has ordered increased safety inspections across PG accommodations to avert similar tragedies.

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