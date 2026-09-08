Manny Pacquiao: From Boxing Legend to Anti-Poverty Crusader

Manny Pacquiao, a renowned Filipino boxer, has transitioned from the ring to political advocacy as the head of the National Anti-Poverty Commission. With firsthand experience of poverty, Pacquiao aims to alleviate hardships faced by Filipinos. This marks his first cabinet role amidst a storied sports and political career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 11:13 IST
Manny Pacquiao: From Boxing Legend to Anti-Poverty Crusader

Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao has embarked on a new battle, targeting poverty after being appointed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s cabinet on Tuesday.

Pacquiao, known for his storied boxing and political career, will now lead the National Anti-Poverty Commission, leveraging his personal experiences with hardship to aid fellow Filipinos.

With the government aiming to lower poverty incidence to 8-9% by 2028, Pacquiao's role reflects his commitment to overcoming challenges he once faced, transitioning from an illustrious boxing career to becoming a civic leader.

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