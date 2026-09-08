Manny Pacquiao: From Boxing Legend to Anti-Poverty Crusader

Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao has embarked on a new battle, targeting poverty after being appointed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s cabinet on Tuesday.

Pacquiao, known for his storied boxing and political career, will now lead the National Anti-Poverty Commission, leveraging his personal experiences with hardship to aid fellow Filipinos.

With the government aiming to lower poverty incidence to 8-9% by 2028, Pacquiao's role reflects his commitment to overcoming challenges he once faced, transitioning from an illustrious boxing career to becoming a civic leader.