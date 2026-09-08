European Markets Face Pressure Amid Oil Hikes and Novartis Setbacks

European stocks experienced a downturn due to rising oil prices amid Middle East tensions and Novartis facing drug development setbacks. The STOXX 600 fell, and Novartis shares tumbled 8.8% following a failed drug trial. Meanwhile, oil prices surged, affecting global markets with Iran's aggressive stance adding to concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 12:42 IST
European Markets Face Pressure Amid Oil Hikes and Novartis Setbacks
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European shares edged lower on Tuesday as rising oil prices intensified inflation fears and renewed supply concerns due to ongoing Middle East tensions. Additionally, Novartis faced a significant setback, impacting the market sentiment further.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell by 0.2% to 648.41 points in early trading hours. Germany's DAX dipped 0.3%, London's FTSE remained stable, and France's CAC 40 declined by 0.4%, reacting to a more subdued Monday session influenced by a U.S. public holiday. Notably, Novartis shares plummeted 8.8% after the Swiss pharmaceutical giant announced that its late-stage trial for myotonic dystrophy drug del-desiran failed to achieve its primary objective. This marked the second successive disappointment, following Monday's underwhelming results of their cholesterol drug trial.

Amidst this, oil prices surged with Brent crude futures trading at $98.5 per barrel, after Iran threatened retaliatory actions on Gulf energy infrastructure, heightening global instability. On the brighter side, Sandoz's shares climbed 2.9% as it revealed ambitious sales growth goals. Additionally, Poste Italiane enhanced its takeover proposal for Telecom Italia, aiming to control Italy's telecom legacy, although its shares fell by 0.2%.

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