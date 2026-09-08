Bradley Barcola, who impressed in Ligue 1 with 11 goals in 29 appearances last season, has embarked on a thrilling new journey in the Premier League, joining Liverpool. Barcola arrives at Anfield eager to help the Reds secure more silverware, brimming with excitement about his transfer and the challenges ahead.

Barcola expressed immense joy upon his arrival, stating, "It's a huge honour to play for Liverpool. I'm thrilled to be here, and now I want to focus on giving my all on the pitch." The French forward has also emerged as a pivotal player for France, contributing notably to their fourth-place finish in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The move to Liverpool was an emotional milestone for Barcola, who celebrated the confirmation with his family. He was particularly drawn to the club by the fervent support of Liverpool's fans, having experienced Anfield's intense atmosphere as an opponent with PSG. Now, donning a Liverpool shirt, Barcola is eager to contribute to the team's success and relish every moment of this dream come true.