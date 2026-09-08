Struggles in Accessing MS Treatment in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), patients suffering from multiple sclerosis (MS) are encountering serious challenges in obtaining continuous treatment due to the exclusion of the neurological disease from the provincial Sehat Card Plus programme, according to The Express Tribune.

The condition, described as a chronic autoimmune disorder where the immune system assaults the central nervous system, mainly affects younger adults and can cause lasting disabilities. Despite the absence of a cure, specialists emphasize that consistent disease-modifying treatments can lower relapse rates and slow progression. Disruptions in these therapies may exacerbate patients' conditions, increasing their reliance on healthcare and social support systems.

An analysis of Global Burden of Disease data indicates a rise in Pakistan’s age-standardised MS prevalence, reaching 9.80 per 100,000 in 2021 from 8.34 in 1990. Women are more affected than men. K-P experiences an annual increase of 0.38%. Sehat Sahulat Card Project Director Riaz Tanoli attributes the exclusion to financial constraints, citing treatment costs between PKR 800,000 and PKR 900,000 per patient annually, which strain the existing insurance package. Tanoli previously proposed MS treatment inclusion, hindered by financial limits.

Despite limited coverage elsewhere, Punjab offers partial coverage up to PKR 400,000, and Balochistan recently began providing free treatment to 125 patients. While K-P considers adding non-surgical neurological conditions in future contracts, full MS coverage remains uncertain.

Healthcare advocates urge the provincial government to develop a sustainable healthcare mechanism rather than relying on case-by-case assistance, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)