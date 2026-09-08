Tata AIA's Top 200 Fund: Consistent Outperformance with 5-Star Rating

In a testament to its enduring performance, the Tata AIA Top 200 Fund has consistently outshone its benchmark, the S&P BSE 200, across various timeframes. As of July 2026, global ratings agency Morningstar awarded the fund a prestigious 5-star rating, underscoring its consistent outperformance since its inception in 2009.

The fund's actively managed strategy focuses on selecting fundamentally solid businesses capable of sustainable growth, rather than merely tracking the index. This approach has resulted in compelling returns, with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.47%, significantly above the benchmark's 10.67%.

For investors, the implications are pronounced. A hypothetical investment of ₹1,00,000 made five years ago has more than doubled to approximately ₹2,14,300. The fund’s consistent outperformance suggests a disciplined, research-driven investment process that favors long-term wealth creation over market cycles.