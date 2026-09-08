Singapore's Ministerial Salary Hike Sparks Debate

In a move that has stirred public debate, Singapore is set to increase its ministerial salaries, already among the world's highest, starting October 15. The increment will see Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's annual pay rise by 64% to S$3.6 million, he announced Tuesday.

Wong recognized the sensitivity surrounding the issue in parliament, acknowledging that political salaries are a contentious topic. 'The sums involved are more than what most citizens earn, so I understand why Singaporeans scrutinize them closely,' he said, adding he will donate his pay increase to charity for the next five years.

The debate continues as Reddit users express mixed reactions, and opposition parties remain silent. This adjustment follows a 2012 pay cut to ease public discontent and argues for matching private-sector wage growth to attract qualified leaders and deter corruption.