US Open Drama: Intense Quarter-Finals and Heated Clashes

The US Open quarter-finals are packed with thrilling match-ups, including Carlos Alcaraz vs. Ben Shelton. Jelena Ostapenko faces controversy, while Elena Rybakina's form raises intrigue. Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev advance effortlessly, while NFL's 2026 season kicks off with a Super Bowl rematch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 13:28 IST
US Open Drama: Intense Quarter-Finals and Heated Clashes
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The US Open tennis tournament is reaching its climactic quarter-final stage with high-profile encounters and intense competition. Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz is set to face American star Ben Shelton at Flushing Meadows, while Aryna Sabalenka continues her campaign for a third consecutive crown.

Tensions flared when Jelena Ostapenko confronted an opposing coach after advancing to the women’s doubles quarter-finals with partner Hsieh Su-wei. The duo defeated their opponents amid heated exchanges, underscoring the emotional intensity of the matches.

Elsewhere, Coco Gauff impressed fans with her dominant win over Iva Jovic, staying on track for her third Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev's latest victory in the singles category consolidates his strong performance, as both players advance into the last eight.

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