Bernie Ecclestone's Unfortunate Airport Detour: Gun Mishap in Portugal

Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone faced a legal hiccup at a Portuguese airport on Monday. Authorities intercepted him for carrying a shotgun without the necessary papers. The firearm, intended for a local clay pigeon shooting event, was transported from Switzerland without proper documentation, causing a legal snag.

Traveling with his wife Fabiana, a Formula One official, Ecclestone landed at Tires airfield, near Lisbon. He explained that the firearm was for an exhibition event but lacked the essential 'blue book' for import. The oversight led to tensions as police sought documentation after routine checks.

The former racing mogul, who had previous weapon-related issues in Brazil, termed the incident 'unnecessary aggravation'. Eventually, his wife resolved the matter by surrendering the firearm in Lisbon. Ecclestone's past incidents underline ongoing legal challenges in his life.