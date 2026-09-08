Yen Surge and Volatile Oil Prices Stir Global Markets

The yen surged dramatically on Tuesday as global markets faced turbulence. Stocks fell, and oil prices neared $100 a barrel following attacks on energy facilities in the Gulf, highlighting supply concerns.

The European Central Bank is poised to raise euro zone rates, while speculation grows around the Bank of Japan's potential rate hike. This has propelled the yen's strongest rally in two years, drawing attention to shifts in global market dynamics.

Traders are adapting to rapidly changing conditions, as the combination of rising inflation, oil prices, and bond yields complicates market strategies. Copper prices also hit record highs, adding to the market volatility narrative.