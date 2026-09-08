Pankaj Tripathi Talks Translating 'Mirzapur' From OTT to Big Screen Success

'Mirzapur: The Movie', featuring Pankaj Tripathi, transitions the popular franchise from OTT to cinemas, facing challenges of differing formats but maintaining its core narrative. Tripathi emphasizes the importance of cultural roots, while the film performs robustly at the box office, emphasizing collective cinematic experiences over individual streaming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 14:29 IST
Pankaj Tripathi Talks Translating 'Mirzapur' From OTT to Big Screen Success
Pankaj Tripathi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Pankaj Tripathi's compelling portrayal of Kaleen Bhaiya has once again resonated with audiences as 'Mirzapur: The Movie' continues to draw crowds in theaters. This transition from an OTT series to a cinematic feature highlights significant changes in storytelling and audience experience, according to the actor.

In an interview with ANI, Tripathi elaborated on the challenges of shifting a familiar series to the big screen, emphasizing that while the scale and presentation change, an actor's craft remains constant. The move offers a new dimension, from individual to community viewing.

Tripathi underscores the importance of cultural identity amidst Western influences on entertainment. He contrasts this with the English accent trend among urban youth. The film's box office success, grossing Rs 113.95 crore in India, confirms its popularity, maintaining momentum with regional releases.

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