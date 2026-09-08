Zelenskiy Plans High-Stakes Meeting with Trump on Air Defense
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy aims to meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss a crucial winter air defense package amid escalating Russian air assaults on Ukraine. Kyiv is dealing with a significant shortage of defense supplies, highlighting the urgency of the situation.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Tuesday his intent to meet U.S. President Donald Trump later this month for critical discussions.
The focal point of their agenda is a winter air defense package, crucial as Russia ramps up its air strikes on Ukraine.
Amidst these increasing threats, Kyiv is confronting a severe shortfall in air defense supplies, underscoring the importance of this dialogue.
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