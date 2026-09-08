Indonesia's High-Speed Railway: A New Chapter with Sovereign Wealth Fund

Indonesia is poised for a significant development in its transportation sector, as Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa announced that the nation's sovereign wealth fund, INA, or another ministry agency will assume control of the high-speed railway project by next week. This project, known commercially as 'Whoosh,' marks Indonesia's first bullet train, connecting Jakarta and Bandung over 142 kilometers. Originally a collaboration with Chinese firms under the Belt and Road Initiative, the project has faced financial hurdles.

Minister Purbaya revealed that the government is contemplating assigning the 60% stake to either the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) or Sarana Multi Infrastructure (SMI). The decision is imminent, with plans to finalize the transfer by September 15. This transition comes as part of efforts to address ballooning costs, which led to renegotiations of the project's debt with China.

Despite financial restructuring, including a notable extension of the loan tenure to 80 years, further funding concerns remain as authorities plan to expand the railway eastwards to Surabaya. The current details on financing this extension have not been disclosed, leaving questions about future foreign investments. With the project already entailing substantial loans from the China Development Bank, Indonesia's plan hinges on managing these financial complexities.