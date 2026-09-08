Political Turmoil in Telangana: BRS vs Congress

Congress workers protested outside BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao's residence over alleged remarks by BRS MLCs against Telangana Assembly Speaker. The incident, sparking tension on the Assembly's first day, evolved into a political clash between BRS and Congress, with allegations of police bias escalating the confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 14:25 IST
Political Turmoil in Telangana: BRS vs Congress
Congress workers protest outside KCR’s residence over remarks against Assembly Speaker (Photo: BRS Office). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Telangana's political landscape, Congress workers on Tuesday staged a vehement protest outside the residence of BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao in Erravalli. The demonstration was triggered by alleged derogatory remarks made by BRS MLCs Madhu and Naveen Reddy against Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. Outraged protestors chanted slogans demanding accountability from BRS leaders for their purported slander against the Speaker.

The situation escalated when BRS leaders accused law enforcement of collusion with Congress, claiming that police provided escorts to Congress protestors. The controversy began on the Assembly's opening day, leading to heightened tensions between ruling Congress and opposing BRS members as they sparred over the handling of the protest.

Further inflaming tensions, BRS chief KT Rama Rao was taken into custody by police on Tuesday, decrying the perceived support given to Congress by law enforcement. He articulated that while Congress workers were permitted to advance unimpeded towards KCR's residence, BRS members were obstructed. A significant police presence thwarted BRS leaders KTR and Harish Rao's efforts to reach Erravalli, forcing them to continue on foot.

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