Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit India for the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, commencing on September 12. As the summit approaches, Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Kremlin, emphasized that this visit presents an opportunity for strengthening bilateral relations between India and Russia.

Peskov highlighted the mutual cooperation in policy, security, economy, finance, and cultural contexts, reiterating Russia's commitment to BRICS. He also expressed concerns over certain nations leveraging their currencies for political purposes, underscoring the importance of transactions in national currencies within BRICS.

Under India's chairship theme, 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability,' the 18th BRICS Summit will focus on diverse areas, including trade, energy, healthcare, and climate action. The alliance is working towards the Strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership 2030 to reinforce a robust multilateral trading system.