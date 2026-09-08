Transforming ITIs: PM-SETU Approves Rs 735.70 Crore for Skilling Push

The National Steering Committee for the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) has greenlighted Strategic Investment Plans valued at Rs 735.70 crore for ITI clusters in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana. This decision elevates the scheme's total investment to Rs 2,171 crore across nine clusters, aiming to revamp government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) through an industry-centric overhaul.

The committee's fifth meeting, chaired by Secretary Debashree Mukherjee from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), sanctioned Rs 241 crore for Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi cluster, Rs 254.30 crore for Telangana’s Medchal cluster, and Rs 240.40 crore for Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut cluster. The plans, previously deferred, have now received the necessary clarifications for approval, focusing on infrastructure enhancement and course expansions in line with industry needs.

A significant milestone was achieved with the signing of a Shareholders' Agreement for the Bhiwadi cluster, marking Rajasthan’s pioneering execution under PM-SETU. This initiative seeks to sharpen ITI capabilities to meet evolving technological and employment landscapes, ensuring skill training is relevant to current and future job markets.