Ulrich Siegmund's Vision 2026: A New Leadership Era in Saxony-Anhalt

Ulrich Siegmund from the AfD is set to lead Saxony-Anhalt's parliament with his 'Vision 2026'. His agenda includes withdrawing from federal media agreements, promoting nationalism, restructuring government functions, and implementing strict deportation measures. Siegmund aims to revise public broadcasting fees and restructure volunteer subsidies for medical and disaster relief services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 15:08 IST
Ulrich Siegmund's Vision 2026: A New Leadership Era in Saxony-Anhalt

Ulrich Siegmund, a candidate from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), is poised to lead the state parliament of Saxony-Anhalt following a historic election gain. Siegmund, a 35-year-old former fragrance salesman, has laid out a comprehensive 'Vision 2026' plan for his first 100 days if elected.

The AfD secured nearly 44% of the vote but did not achieve an absolute majority. Siegmund aims to leverage support from conservative lawmakers to facilitate governance. A key priority is to challenge the current public broadcasting system, which he criticizes for its perceived bias and inefficiency. Siegmund plans to replace the mandatory broadcasting fee with a tax-funded model.

Other central points of his agenda include promoting national pride through initiatives like the 'think German' campaign and restructuring government ministries to reduce redundancy. On immigration, Siegmund proposes stricter deportation measures while isolating refugee children in schools and enforcing work programs for asylum seekers. These initiatives mark a significant shift in Saxony-Anhalt's political landscape.

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