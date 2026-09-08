Kremlin Predicts Imminent Victory in Ukraine Conflict

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed confidence in Russia's near victory in its conflict with Ukraine. Speaking to Indian journalists, Peskov reiterated the Kremlin's positive outlook on the situation, emphasizing their belief that the end of the conflict is approaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 15:13 IST
Kremlin Predicts Imminent Victory in Ukraine Conflict
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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Russia's confidence in approaching a 'very near' victory in the conflict with Ukraine during a briefing with Indian journalists.

Echoing the sentiments from the Kremlin, Peskov emphasized the imminent end of hostilities, underscoring Russia's unwavering stance on its strategic objectives.

The declaration reflects ongoing tensions and highlights the determination within Russian leadership circles amid ongoing global scrutiny.

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