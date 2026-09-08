Gavit Aims for Dual Gold at Asian Para Games After Commonwealth Success

In a spirited ambition, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Dilip Mahadu Gavit is setting his sights on clinching two gold medals at the forthcoming Asian Para Games. Determined to surpass his previous performance from 2023, Gavit attended a felicitating ceremony held by SBI Life Insurance in New Delhi, celebrating his and his teammates' achievements.

Gavit, who carved his niche by securing the men's 100m T47 gold at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games with a record time of 10.71 seconds, is prepared to compete in both the 100m and 400m events at the Asian Para Games. "I only competed in the 100 meters at the Commonwealth Games, but now I am gearing up for both the 100 meters and 400 meters at the Asian Para Games," he stated. His resolve to win multiple golds is driven by the desire to elevate India's flag high.

Reflecting on the SBI Life Insurance event, Gavit expressed happiness over the recognition, sharing his inspiration drawn from watching Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt. Meanwhile, fellow sprinter Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath, who also attended the event, emphasized the growing support for para-athletics through sponsors like SBI Life, which bolsters athletes' morale significantly.