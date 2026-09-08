Saudi Arabia and Russia's Strategic Energy Collaboration
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan, emphasized the significance of the cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Russia in bolstering global energy markets. He highlighted the strategic partnership across political and economic sectors during his recent visit to Moscow, underscoring its positive impact on international energy stability.
During a diplomatic visit to Moscow, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan, underscored the critical role of Saudi-Russian cooperation in stabilizing global energy markets.
He emphasized that the collaboration spans a broad range of political and economic sectors, contributing significantly to energy sector stability.
This strategic partnership within the framework of the OPEC+ alliance reflects the importance of bilateral ties in maintaining global energy equilibrium.
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