Yen Surge: Riding the Wave of Bank of Japan's Potential Rate Hike

The Japanese yen has climbed to a near seven-month high, fueled by anticipation of a potential rate hike by the Bank of Japan next week. This surge has left bearish traders scrambling, intensifying pressure on the dollar just as the U.S. prepares to release inflation data.

Currently trading at 154 in London, the yen's upward trajectory reflects a mix of investor bets on faster Bank of Japan policy changes and possible repatriation of Japanese funds. Analysts note the unwinding of carry trades and growing U.S. political pressure as key factors influencing this shift.

While the European Central Bank gears up for its own rate decision, U.S. inflation figures remain in the spotlight ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting. In Asia, geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Gulf, are being closely monitored for their impact on inflation and oil prices.