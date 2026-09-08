LIC Charts Strategic Growth Amid Government Stake Retention

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) CEO R Doraiswamy reveals no immediate government stake sale foreseen, emphasizing LIC's long-term investment priorities. As India's largest insurer, LIC focuses on expanding equity investments, enhancing policyholder services, and pushing for broader insurance coverage as part of the government's insurance initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 14:41 IST
LIC Charts Strategic Growth Amid Government Stake Retention
LIC Chief Executive Officer R Doraiswamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Chief Executive Officer R Doraiswamy announced that the insurer anticipates no imminent government stake sale, highlighting a focus on long-term investments and strategic expansion. Doraiswamy spoke exclusively to ANI in Mumbai, detailing the company's plans to amplify its equity investments and streamline policyholder services.

Despite the government being the major shareholder after selling a modest 3.5% stake through an IPO in May 2022, Doraiswamy emphasized LIC's independent investment strategies. The company, adhering to regulatory guidelines, is keen on augmenting its stake in firms like ICICI Bank, dictated by market conditions and cash flow needs.

Doraiswamy also addressed LIC's asset allocation strategy, pointing out potential interest in alternative asset classes while prioritizing policyholder fund safety. As part of nationwide insurance initiatives, LIC aspires to enhance insurance penetration dramatically by simplifying claims processes and expanding product offerings, aiming for 'Insurance for All by 2047'.

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