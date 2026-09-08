Oil Surge Amid Middle East Tensions Stirs U.S. Markets

On Tuesday, U.S. stock index futures declined, influenced by escalating Middle East tensions that elevated oil prices to their highest since late July.

The market's attention, ahead of significant inflation data due this week, reflects volatility following the Federal Reserve's recent commentary and a robust jobs report.

Heightened geopolitical risk, tied to the U.S.-Iran conflict and regional hostilities, further complicates the inflation outlook. Investors remain cautious as energy stocks climb and crypto dips amidst the market's ongoing adjustments.