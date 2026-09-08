Yen Soars to Seven-Month High Amid Rate Hike Speculations

The Japanese yen ascended to a seven-month peak against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, fueled by ongoing speculative repositioning as traders anticipate a potential interest rate hike from the Bank of Japan. The yen appreciated to 152.89 per dollar during morning trade, surpassing levels seen during Japan's intervention in July, marking its strongest performance since February. However, it later retreated slightly to 153.32.

The yen had already gained 1.2% in a light trading session Monday, coinciding with a U.S. holiday and amassing a total strength increase of approximately 4.5% from around 160 per dollar the previous week. Analysts attribute this shift to several elements including expected Bank of Japan tightening, possibilities of fund repatriation by Japanese investors, shifts in carry trades, and geopolitical pressures exerting fresh dynamics on the currency.

Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ, remarked that the yen's momentum could be reinforcing, as breaching key levels triggered stop losses. He pointed out that the next pivotal threshold to monitor for the yen is 150. Meanwhile, U.S. inflation metrics due this week are key focal points ahead of the FOMC meeting mid-September, with speculation of a Federal Reserve rate hike after last week's robust nonfarm payrolls data.