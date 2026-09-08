Pentagon Official Warns of Enduring Russia-Ukraine Conflict

A senior Pentagon official warned on Tuesday about the potential for a prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine, even as the Trump administration strives for a lasting peace.

Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby emphasized the importance of being ready for continued Ukrainian requirements in the foreseeable future, during a videoconference attended by defense officials from nations supporting Ukraine.

Colby also highlighted the need for preparedness in addressing other possible scenarios that may arise, urging participating countries to maintain a focus on strategic planning.