Pentagon Official Warns of Enduring Russia-Ukraine Conflict

A senior Pentagon official has warned of a prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine. While the Trump administration seeks lasting peace, preparations for extended conflict and ongoing support for Ukraine's needs remain crucial. Contingency planning for potential scenarios is also necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 19:13 IST
Pentagon Official Warns of Enduring Russia-Ukraine Conflict
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A senior Pentagon official warned on Tuesday about the potential for a prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine, even as the Trump administration strives for a lasting peace.

Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby emphasized the importance of being ready for continued Ukrainian requirements in the foreseeable future, during a videoconference attended by defense officials from nations supporting Ukraine.

Colby also highlighted the need for preparedness in addressing other possible scenarios that may arise, urging participating countries to maintain a focus on strategic planning.

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