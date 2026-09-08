EU-China Trade Gap: A Call for Action

The European Commission seeks commitments from China to address a growing trade gap, with significant Chinese exports affecting the EU market. EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic emphasizes the importance of reaching "tangible results" through dialogue, as the EU's trade deficit with China reaches €360.6 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 19:47 IST
EU-China Trade Gap: A Call for Action
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The European Commission will push for commitments from China to address the increasing trade disparity with the European Union, aiming for initial action by early October, European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic announced on Tuesday.

With the EU's trade surplus with China hitting €360.6 billion in 2025 and rising by 15% from 2024, EU leaders have called for tangible outcomes from dialogues with China. Sefcovic focuses on massive Chinese exports, EU export restrictions, and Beijing's export curbs, especially on minerals critical for the EU.

Chinese exports of various products to the EU have surged, fueled by overcapacity. While the EU terms it protectionism, Beijing dismisses it as pressure tactics. Sefcovic, aiming for "tangible results," plans initiatives to ease the trade imbalance as he heads to Beijing next month.

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