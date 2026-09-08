Turbulent Markets: Novartis Woes and Rising Oil Prices Shape European Shares

European shares remained relatively stable on Tuesday amidst growing tensions in the Middle East and escalating oil prices, prompting investor caution. Novartis faced its most significant single-day drop after announcing setbacks in its drug development pipeline, notably a failed late-stage trial for a muscle-wasting disorder treatment.

Energy stocks witnessed gains as Brent crude neared $98 a barrel, spurred by attacks on Saudi Arabian energy facilities by Yemen's Houthi forces. This conflict threatens broader regional implications and potential disruptions to global oil supplies. Meanwhile, mining stocks rallied with a rise in copper prices, with Boliden, Antofagasta, and KGHM each witnessing notable gains.

Despite these developments, German exports faced an unexpected decline in July, exposing vulnerabilities in Europe's trade recovery. Economic apprehensions include revived inflation concerns tied to rising oil prices, sparking a global bond selloff. The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates, and attention is on U.S. inflation data following a robust jobs report fueling expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike.