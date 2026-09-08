Turbulent Markets: Novartis Woes and Rising Oil Prices Shape European Shares

European shares remained largely unchanged amid Middle East tensions and rising oil prices. Novartis experienced a significant drop due to drug pipeline setbacks, while mining stocks gained. Concerns over inflation and central bank rate hikes intensified. German exports fell, highlighting challenges in Europe's trade-driven recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 22:16 IST
Turbulent Markets: Novartis Woes and Rising Oil Prices Shape European Shares
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares remained relatively stable on Tuesday amidst growing tensions in the Middle East and escalating oil prices, prompting investor caution. Novartis faced its most significant single-day drop after announcing setbacks in its drug development pipeline, notably a failed late-stage trial for a muscle-wasting disorder treatment.

Energy stocks witnessed gains as Brent crude neared $98 a barrel, spurred by attacks on Saudi Arabian energy facilities by Yemen's Houthi forces. This conflict threatens broader regional implications and potential disruptions to global oil supplies. Meanwhile, mining stocks rallied with a rise in copper prices, with Boliden, Antofagasta, and KGHM each witnessing notable gains.

Despite these developments, German exports faced an unexpected decline in July, exposing vulnerabilities in Europe's trade recovery. Economic apprehensions include revived inflation concerns tied to rising oil prices, sparking a global bond selloff. The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates, and attention is on U.S. inflation data following a robust jobs report fueling expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

Land Security Could Be a Food Security Policy: New Evidence From Malawi’s Small Farms

From Screen to Suitcase: What Turns Travel Content Into Reason to Pack Your Bags?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026