GE Aerospace's Strategic Acquisition: A Move to Strengthen Engine Supply Chain

GE Aerospace is acquiring Consolidated Precision Products for $11.75 billion to enhance its engine supply chain. This acquisition is part of a strategy to alleviate supply chain constraints in engine production. It is GE's largest deal since becoming a standalone company in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 22:27 IST
GE Aerospace's Strategic Acquisition: A Move to Strengthen Engine Supply Chain

In a bid to streamline its supply chain, GE Aerospace has announced the acquisition of castings supplier Consolidated Precision Products for $11.75 billion. This strategic move aims to bring a crucial part of its engine supply chain in-house, a step deemed necessary as the company races to increase production capacity amid rising demand for new engines and aftermarket parts.

GE Aerospace, which now stands as an independent entity since 2024, has recognized the importance of investing in casting capacity to support demand across commercial engines, aftermarket, and defense. According to CEO Larry Culp, tackling the industry's pressure points head-on is vital, particularly as the company faces a large backlog extending into the next decade.

The acquisition not only addresses supply chain bottlenecks but also enables GE to integrate new engine technology more swiftly. By enhancing factory yields and reducing waste, GE plans to significantly boost output, expecting CPP's revenue to reach $2 billion by 2027. With demand for airfoils set to rise by 30% come 2030, GE is strategically positioning itself to accelerate production of new engine parts faster.

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