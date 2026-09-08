Political Drama Unfolds: Portugal's Minority Government Triumphs Over No-Confidence Vote
Portugal's parliament rejected a no-confidence motion by the far-right Chega party against Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's centre-right minority government. The motion was prompted by allegations against Interior Minister Luis Neves, but it sought to avoid political turmoil. Neves denied wrongdoing, while Chega criticized his role.
Portugal's parliament has successfully deflected a no-confidence motion filed by the far-right Chega party against Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's centre-right minority government.
The contentious motion arose from Montenegro's decision to retain Interior Minister Luis Neves amidst allegations of misconduct.
Neves firmly denied any wrongdoing, attributing his actions to state savings, while political tension loomed over the decision.