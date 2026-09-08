Tech Glitch Grounds UK Flights: NATS Under Fire

Flights at several major British airports faced extensive disruptions on Tuesday due to a technical fault at the air traffic control provider NATS. This incident adds to the mounting concerns about the robustness of Britain's aviation framework.

While passengers crowded into departure halls seeking information, airlines raised doubts about the current efficacy of the country's air traffic system. NATS announced that they are addressing the issue, stating, "We have implemented a fix and our flight system is starting to recover."

Both departures and arrivals faced cancellations and delays, with British Airways being heavily impacted. The fault has drawn sharp criticism from airlines like Ryanair and Wizz Air, provoking calls for reforms within NATS to prevent future disruptions.