Empowering Governance: Women as Architects of Change in Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the critical role of women in shaping democratic governance during the 'She Is a Change Maker' program. Women representatives from various states converged in Faridabad, participating in discussions on leadership and policy-making, reinforcing women's invaluable contributions to democratic processes and nation-building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 23:25 IST
Empowering Governance: Women as Architects of Change in Haryana
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has affirmed that women representatives are not only witnesses but crucial architects of transformative change. He hailed the active participation of women in fostering a more sensitive, inclusive, and accountable democracy during the ‘She Is a Change Maker’ event in Surajkund, Faridabad.

The two-day program, organized by the National Commission for Women, welcomed women MLAs and Legislative Council members from across 20 states and two Union Territories. Participants engaged in sessions covering legislative procedures, leadership, policy-making, and the effective role of elected representatives, according to a press release.

Saini expressed gratitude to the National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya K. Rahatkar and her team for their successful orchestration of the workshop. He praised the initiative for enhancing women's legislative knowledge and leadership capabilities. The program, he stated, embodies the resolve that women are architects of change, representing a guiding force in democracy.

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